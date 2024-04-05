Beginning April 10, 2024, citizens traveling with passports from the United States, Canada, and Australia will be required to apply for visas for entry to Brazil if traveling for tourism, business, cruise enjoyment, or as a crew member. The applicant will be issued an "eVisa," emailed as a PDF, which needs to be printed and shown upon boarding and landing in Brazil.

The estimated processing time is five (5) business days, during which time the government can request additional documents. Each traveler must have their own eVisa, but families of up to 10 may file a joint application.

Upon entry, the eVisa will be valid for up to 90 days. If the applicant will be in Brazil for more than 90 days or will provide any technical assistance or perform any salaried work while in Brazil, they will require a different visa, such as a VITEM V temporary work visa.

