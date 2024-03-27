U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed it will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications based on the Final Action Dates chart for the April 2024 Visa Bulletin.

Quick Hits

The EB-1 final action dates will advance by approximately six weeks for China and by five months for India.

The EB-2 final action dates will advance by exactly one month for China (February 1, 2020) and approximately six weeks for India (April 15, 2012). The EB-2 final action date will advance by eight weeks for all other countries, to January 15, 2023. The final action dates will advance by approximately two months, to January 15, 2023, for Mexico and the Philippines.

The EB-3 Professional/Skilled Worker final action dates will advance by two months to November 22, 2022, for All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed, Mexico, and the Philippines. EB-3 Professional/Skilled Worker final action dates for India will advance by one month, to August 15, 2012. However, China will remain unchanged (September 1, 2020).

The April 2024 Visa Bulletin's Final Action Dates chart for employment-based categories is shown below.



Source: U.S. Department of State, April 2024 Visa Bulletin

Consistent with USCIS's Employment-Based Adjustment of Status FAQs, which notes that "it is not reasonable to advance the dates in the Visa Bulletin" in order to accept substantial additional filings in fiscal year (FY) 2024, the April 2024 Visa Bulletin continues the trend thus far in FY 2024 of showing little to no movement across most employment-based categories.

