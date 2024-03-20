ARTICLE

United States: French Insider Episode 30: The Whatnots Of Immigrating And Business Travel In The U.S. With Greg Berk, Partner At Sheppard Mullin

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of French Insider, Greg Berk, a partner at Sheppard Mullin, joins host Inès Briand to discuss immigration and business travel to the United States, including the particulars of the ESTA visa waiver program, obtaining an O-1 visa, H-1B visa, or green card, and what travelers can expect from the CPB upon entry.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is an ESTA visa waiver?

How long can you stay in the U.S. on an ESTA waiver?

How soon can someone come back to the U.S. with an ESTA waiver?

Who needs a work visa, and what types of work visas are available?

How specialized must an individual be to qualify for a special talent (0-1) visa?

What is an H-1B visa?

When should French entities start planning to send individuals to the U.S.?

When does someone need a green card? How do they obtain one?

Are there tax implications when obtaining a green card?

Can a green card be relinquished if the holder leaves the U.S.?

Why does the CPB occasionally check social media accounts?

Can the CPB deny a visa holder entry?

Why might someone be called in for a secondary inspection? How should they deal with this?

How can travel to Cuba or another restricted country impact an ESTA? Would it affect other types of visas?

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.