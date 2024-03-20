In this episode of French Insider, Greg Berk, a partner at Sheppard Mullin, joins host Inès Briand to discuss immigration and business travel to the United States, including the particulars of the ESTA visa waiver program, obtaining an O-1 visa, H-1B visa, or green card, and what travelers can expect from the CPB upon entry.
What We Discussed in This Episode:
- What is an ESTA visa waiver?
- How long can you stay in the U.S. on an ESTA waiver?
- How soon can someone come back to the U.S. with an ESTA waiver?
- Who needs a work visa, and what types of work visas are available?
- How specialized must an individual be to qualify for a special talent (0-1) visa?
- What is an H-1B visa?
- When should French entities start planning to send individuals to the U.S.?
- When does someone need a green card? How do they obtain one?
- Are there tax implications when obtaining a green card?
- Can a green card be relinquished if the holder leaves the U.S.?
- Why does the CPB occasionally check social media accounts?
- Can the CPB deny a visa holder entry?
- Why might someone be called in for a secondary inspection? How should they deal with this?
- How can travel to Cuba or another restricted country impact an ESTA? Would it affect other types of visas?
