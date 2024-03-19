On March 8, 2024, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) published the April 2024 Visa Bulletin. This is the first bulletin in the second quarter, and it reflects advances in most employment-based categories, as follows:
- EB-1
- EB-1 China: advances six weeks to Sept. 1, 2022;
- EB-1 India: advances five months to March 1, 2021; and
- EB-1 All Other Countries: remains current.
- EB-2
- EB-2 China: advances one month to Feb. 1, 2020;
- EB-2 India: advances six weeks to April 15, 2012; and
- EB-2 All Other Countries: advances seven weeks to Jan. 15, 2023.
- EB-3
- EB-3 China: remains the same at Sept. 1, 2020.
- EB-3 India: advances six weeks to Aug. 15, 2012; and
- EB-3 All Other Countries: advances 2.5 months to Nov. 22, 2022.
The DOS Visa Bulletin summarizes the availability of immigrant numbers and releases Dates for Filing Applications and Final Action Dates charts monthly for both employment-based and family-based immigrant visas. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) then confirms which chart applicants must use to file their Adjustment of Status Application. For April 2024, USCIS confirmed applicants in all family-sponsored preference categories must use the Dates for Filing chart while all employment-based preference categories must use the Final Action Dates chart.
Accordingly, an employment-based foreign national must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed in the Final Action Date chart for their preference category and country of chargeability in order to be eligible to file an Adjustment of Status application or have the permanent residence application granted. Please see below for the April 2024 Employment-Based Visa Applications Final Action Dates Chart:
|Employment-
based
|All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed
|CHINA-
mainland
born
|INDIA
|MEXICO
|PHILIPPINES
|1st
|C
|01SEP22
|01MAR21
|C
|C
|2nd
|15JAN23
|01FEB20
|15APR12
|15JAN23
|15JAN23
|3rd
|22NOV22
|01SEP20
|15AUG12
|22NOV22
|22NOV22
|Other Workers
|08OCT20
|01JAN17
|15AUG12
|08OCT20
|01MAY20
|4th
|01NOV20
|01NOV20
|01NOV20
|01NOV20
|01NOV20
|Certain Religious Workers
|U
|U
|U
|U
|U
|5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|C
|15DEC15
|01DEC20
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
DOS projects little to no movement in the priority dates for employment-based categories through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2024.
