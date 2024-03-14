ARTICLE

As of Feb. 29, 2024, most Mexican citizens who wish to visit Canada will need to obtain a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV). Since December 2016, Mexican citizens have only had to obtain the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to travel to Canada.

Mexican citizens who possess a valid U.S. nonimmigrant visa, a Canadian work or study permit, or who have held a Canadian TRV within the last 10 years and are traveling by air to Canada may use eTA. Mexican citizens traveling to Canada by land will typically need a TRV.

The Canadian government announced it was reinstituting the visa requirement for Mexican citizens because of an increase in asylum claims by Mexican citizens that are refused, withdrawn, or abandoned. The application process for Mexican citizens applying to work or study in Canada remains unchanged.

