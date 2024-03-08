Global Immigration & Compliance Practice Co-Chair Kate Kalmykov will participate in a webinar with the Columbia University Journalism School Feb. 13, 2024. During the event, Kate will speak with employers about the merits, processes, and costs involved with hiring international students and sponsoring foreign nationals as full-time staff, informing them about the different visas they may encounter and the options available to extend visas for international students once they are hired.

