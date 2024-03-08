United States:
Kate Kalmykov To Present Webinar With Columbia Journalism School
08 March 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Global Immigration & Compliance Practice Co-Chair
Kate Kalmykov will participate in a webinar
with the Columbia University Journalism School Feb. 13,
2024. During the event, Kate will speak with employers
about the merits, processes, and costs involved with hiring
international students and sponsoring foreign nationals as
full-time staff, informing them about the different visas they may
encounter and the options available to extend visas for
international students once they are hired.
