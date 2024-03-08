With the 2024 Summer Olympics approaching, visa applicants may see longer wait times for appointments at U.S. embassies and consulates in Paris and across Europe. The Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris, France from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. The Paralympics will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. Drawing more than 15,000 athletes and upwards of 300,000 spectators, these events may result in significantly longer wait times for visa appointments at the U.S. embassy in Paris, as well as at other nearby embassies and consulates.

The U.S. State Department provides up-to-date information about visa appointment wait times on its website. Currently, the wait time at the U.S. embassy in Paris for a temporary U.S. work visa is 50 calendar days. The wait time for student and exchange visitors traveling to the United States is four calendar days, and the wait time for a U.S. visitor visa is 365 days. Please note these wait times are subject to change and are expected to increase due to the Olympics.

In anticipation of these longer wait times for a visa interview, applicants should begin the visa application process as soon as possible. Moreover, applicants may want to consider applying for their visa before the Olympics begin or after they have concluded.

Originally published February 21, 2024.

