U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released end of fiscal year (FY) 2023 data that illustrate the agency's progress in meeting its strategic priorities:

In FY 2023, USCIS received 10.9 million filings and completed more than 10 million pending cases, both record-breaking numbers in the agency's history. In doing so, USCIS reduced overall backlogs by 15%.

In FY 2023, USCIS and the Department of State (DOS) issued more than 192,000 employment-based immigrant visas – far above the pre-pandemic number. For the second year in a row, no available visas went unused.

The agency increased the maximum validity period of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to five years for adjustment of status applicants.

USCIS also clarified eligibility for a range of immigration services, including the International Entrepreneur Rule, the EB-1 immigrant visa for individuals of extraordinary ability and outstanding professors and researchers, and the waiver of the two-year foreign residence requirement for J-1 cultural and educational exchange visitors (including foreign medical graduates).

USCIS also removed the biometrics fee and appointment requirement for applicants for a change or extension of nonimmigrant status and updated the agency's interpretation of the Child Status Protection Act to prevent many child beneficiaries of noncitizen workers from "aging out" of child status, allowing them to seek permanent residence along with their parents.

USCIS will work to maintain the median processing times of 30 days for certain EAD applications filed by individuals who entered the United States after scheduling an appointment through the Customs and Border Protection.

USCIS will also continue to update policy guidance for the EB-5 investor visa program, incorporating statutory reforms to the Regional Center Program as they relate to regional center designation and other requirements for immigrant investors.

USCIS will also finalize a new rule on the H-1B program for specialty occupation workers.

USCIS will also propose a new rule on the adjustment of status process, including regulations clarifying the age calculation under the Child Status Protection Act and providing employment authorization for certain derivative beneficiaries awaiting immigrant visa availability when they present compelling circumstances.

