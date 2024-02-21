Mintz attorneys Juan Steevens and William Coffman co-authored an article in Law360 exploring the unforeseen impacts arising from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services' final rule on adjusting filing fees for the majority of petitions and applications.

The authors wrote, "The agency claims that by shifting costs to employers, it has mitigated increases in fees for applications filed by individuals. However, a system in which employers foot the bill for USCIS's ballooning operational costs is untenable. With further increases all but guaranteed, such a regime may lead to a number of unintended consequences."

Originally published by Law360.

