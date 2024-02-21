United States:
USCIS Fee Increases May Have Unintended Consequences
Mintz attorneys Juan Steevens and William Coffman co-authored an article in
Law360 exploring the unforeseen impacts arising from the
US Citizenship and Immigration Services' final rule on
adjusting filing fees for the majority of petitions and
applications.
The authors wrote, "The agency claims that by shifting
costs to employers, it has mitigated increases in fees for
applications filed by individuals. However, a system in which
employers foot the bill for USCIS's ballooning operational
costs is untenable. With further increases all but guaranteed, such
a regime may lead to a number of unintended consequences."
