On December 8, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released frequently asked questions (FAQs) about employment-based (EB) adjustment of status.

USCIS noted that the EB annual limit for fiscal year (FY) 2024 will be higher than was typical before the pandemic, but lower than it was in FYs 2021-2023. USCIS said it is dedicated to using as many available employment-based visas as possible in FY 2024, which ends on September 30, 2024.

Details:

USCIS FAQs (Dec. 8, 2023).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.