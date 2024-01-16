The U.S. Department of State's Visa Revalidation Pilot program for qualified H-1B nonimmigrant visas will begin Jan. 29, 2024. Each week, the State Department will release approximately 2,000 application slots each for individuals whose most recent H-1B visas were issued by Mission Canada and by Mission India (approximately 4,000 combined total each week).

The pilot program is limited to 20,000 applicants seeking to renew H-1B visas previously issued by Mission Canada or Mission India within certain specified periods.

