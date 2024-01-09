On December 21, 2023, the Department of State (DOS) announced that it had consulted with the Department Homeland Security and determined that several categories of interview waivers are in the national interest. As of January 1, 2024, consular officers will have discretion to waive the in-person interview for:

First time H-2 visa applicants (temporary agricultural and nonagricultural workers) and

Other nonimmigrant visa applicants applying for any nonimmigrant visa classification who:

Were previously issued a nonimmigrant visa in any classification, unless the only prior issued visa was a B visa; and Are applying within 48 months of their most recent nonimmigrant visa's expiration date.



Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis or because of local conditions. DOS encourages applicants to check embassy and consulate websites.

SOURCE: DOS notice (Dec. 21, 2023)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.