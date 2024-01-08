Tune in as Suzanne Sukkar presents her first episode of a five-part Minutes on the Matter series. In this episode, she covers the preliminary steps and must-know information for HR professionals when onboarding a noncitizen applicant.

Don't miss Suzanne Sukkar's second episode of her five-part Minutes on the Matter series. In this episode, she explores the requirements and registration processes for H1-B1 visas.

Check out Suzanne Sukkar's third installment of her five-part Minutes on the Matter series. In this episode, she dives into a detailed example scenario of how to navigate visa strategies for executives of international corporations.

In Part 4 of her Minutes on the Matter Series, Suzanne Sukkar discusses advanced tips for employers looking to hire foreign professional workers who do not have a college degree in her fourth segment of her five-part Minutes on the Matter series.

Join Suzanne Sukkar in her final installment of her five-part Minutes on the Matter series. In this episode, she gives insight on how to help school districts hire for qualified foreign teachers amid the current teacher shortage.

