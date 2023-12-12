To foster greater global connections and enhance bilateral relationships, China has announced an expansion of its visa-free policy for travelers from certain countries. Starting in early December 2023 and lasting until November 2024, passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia will have the opportunity to enter China without first applying for a visa. This initiative aims to facilitate travel for purposes such as business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit. This policy has been implemented on a trial basis.

Under this policy, eligible passport holders from the aforementioned countries can stay in China for up to 15 days per entry. Individuals seeking to make use of this new policy must still meet the specified conditions for visa exemption and may still be required to obtain a visa before entering China. Please consult with the local Chinese embassy or consulate in your country to confirm whether a traveler qualifies under this new provision.

This policy shift may streamline the process for companies and their employees, eliminating the need for a time-consuming visa application for brief business visits and engagements. This is especially useful for any companies conducting business affairs or exploring potential partnerships in China. Companies will be able to respond to immediate business needs, facilitating prompt decision-making for time-sensitive opportunities in the Chinese market. Executives, managers, and employees can swiftly travel for meetings, negotiations, or short-term projects without the logistical hurdles of visa applications.

