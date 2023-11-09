self

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth partner and former Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Leon Rodriguez, delves into the ever-evolving landscape of U.S. immigration regulations, focusing on the H-1B, H-2A, and H-2B visa classifications. Discover the proposed regulations' latest requirements and how these changes might impact skilled professionals seeking work opportunities in the United States. Also addressed are stakeholder concerns, the caps for these programs, and potential exceptions to these limits. Tune in for an exploration of these crucial updates that promise to reshape the immigration experience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.