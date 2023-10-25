The European Commission has again delayed the implementation of the European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS). ETIAS is an automated electronic visa waiver program intended to facilitate travel across borders in Europe while better identifying security risks for the Schengen bloc. ETIAS was previously set to be launched in May 2023 but delayed until November 2023. The launch of ETIAS was then further delayed until 2024. Media reports had earlier indicated that another delay was likely, and the European Commission has now confirmed that the system's implementation has been postponed until mid-2025.
Background: The European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS)
At present, non-European Economic Area (non-EEA) citizens of more than sixty (60) countries are eligible for visa-exempt travel to the Schengen Area, which is made up of 26 European countries. Once the new protocol takes effect, citizens of these visa-exempt countries, including US, UK and Canadian nationals, will be required to apply for travel authorization through ETIAS before visiting the Schengen Area.
Once implemented, ETIAS will function as a unified visa waiver program for the Schengen Area, similar to the US ESTA system (see below). As the process is currently envisioned, travelers who are required to apply for travel authorization through ETIAS will have to complete an online application prior to their trip. Once the application has been submitted, the system will conduct a security check and issue the travel authorization within minutes. In rare instances, the system may take up to thirty (30) days to issue the travel authorization. An applicant may appeal a travel authorization refusal. Applicants between the age of eighteen (18) and seventy (70) will be required to pay a €7 fee for each application.
An EU Counterpart to ESTA
The US has maintained its own electronic travel authorization system for visa-exempt travelers, known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization ("ESTA"), for more than a decade. With the impending launch of ETIAS, the EU has created a counterpart system with the same goals in mind – enhancing border control and security. Both systems require an applicant to provide basic biographical and travel plan information, as well as to answer questions regarding criminal history. ESTA is, and ETIAS will be, mandatory for all travelers, regardless of age.
While ESTA only allows an applicant to enter the US, ETIAS provides an applicant with broader travel coverage, as ETIAS will cover all 26 member countries of the Schengen Area. For travel purposes, ETIAS authorization will be valid for three (3) years, whereas ESTA is only valid for two (2) years.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.