United States:
U.S. Embassy In Cairo Cancels Visa Appointments For Oct. 22–25
25 October 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The U.S. Embassy in Cairo has cancelled most visa appointments
scheduled for Oct. 22, 23, 24, and 25. Appointments on these days
for student visas as well as emergency and priority appointments
will proceed as scheduled.
The embassy has emailed visa applicants that their appointments
have been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances" and
directs affected applicants to log in to their profile and
reschedule their appointments. The embassy's website says that
it is currently offering limited visa services due to the war in
Gaza.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
U.S. Passport Processing Times Improving
Mayer Brown
On October 2, 2023, the U.S. Department of State announced that the processing times for passport applications has improved. The Department is processing routine applications...
Update On Security Situation In Israel
Berry Appleman and Leiden
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, prompting a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Fighting is expected to continue.
Passport Processing Times Improving
Berry Appleman and Leiden
Following months of delays, U.S. passport wait times are starting to improve. The State Department updated current passport processing times, showing reduced wait times for both routine and expedited services.