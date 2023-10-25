The U.S. Embassy in Cairo has cancelled most visa appointments scheduled for Oct. 22, 23, 24, and 25. Appointments on these days for student visas as well as emergency and priority appointments will proceed as scheduled.

The embassy has emailed visa applicants that their appointments have been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances" and directs affected applicants to log in to their profile and reschedule their appointments. The embassy's website says that it is currently offering limited visa services due to the war in Gaza.

