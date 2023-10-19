On October 16, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced that both the Embassy and the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv have ceased offering nonimmigrant and immigrant visa services due to the security situation. The Embassy did not speculate as to when service will resume. Travelers having an emergency need to travel to the United States were invited by the U.S. Embassy to apply outside of Israel for a U.S. visa, noting that U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide can assist with expedited appointments for emergency travel. Despite the U.S. Embassy's invitation, we suggest that Israeli applicants exercise caution and carefully consider whether applying outside Israel is prudent in their specific situations. The State Department's Foreign Affairs Manual indicates that "it may be more difficult for an out-of-district applicant to overcome the burden of proof" when seeking a visa in categories requiring applicants to overcome the legal presumption of intending immigration to the United States.
