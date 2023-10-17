The United States has halted immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services in Israel amid ongoing security concerns.
Key Points:
- Visa services are unavailable at this time at the U.S Embassy in Jerusalem or the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv. Non-U.S. citizens in need of emergency visa services should request an expedited appointment at a U.S. embassy or consulate other than Jerusalem or Tel Aviv.
- U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank or Gaza who would like assistance should fill out this crisis intake form, which allows the U.S. State Department to respond to requests from evacuees in leaving or obtaining other routine or emergency passport or citizen services or information.
- Commercial flight availability remains limited out of Ben Gurion Airport, but the U.S. government is facilitating charter flights and other modes of transportation for U.S. citizens. The State Department said these flights will continue until at least Oct. 19.
- The Israeli government has extended the validity of work visas until Nov. 9, 2023, for all foreign nationals in the country whose Israeli visas will expire within the next month.
- Up-to-date information is available on the Embassy's News & Events and Travel Alerts pages.
BAL Analysis: Visa services are not available in Israel at this time. The situation continues to evolve and travel rules and procedures may change with little or no notice. U.S. citizens in Israel are encouraged to monitor State Department websites for updates. Employers looking to move employees out of Israel can contact BAL at GCITeam@bal.com for information about the options available to them. BAL will continue following the situation and will provide updates as information becomes available
