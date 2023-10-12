Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, prompting a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Fighting is expected to continue. The U.S. Embassy in Israel stated, "The situation in Israel remains dynamic; mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning."
Key Points:
- The embassy urged U.S. citizens seeking to be in touch with the embassy to complete this crisis intake form. The embassy will continue to post updates here.
- The State Department has not provided information indicating that visa processing in Israel has been impacted at this time.
- Inbound and outbound travelers are urged to exercise caution and plan ahead. Ben Gurion Airport remains open, but many major airlines have suspended air service to and from Israel. Only El Al, Israel's national airline, and several regional carriers, continue to operate flights at this time. Travelers should continually check for the most recent travel updates, as the situation may change quickly.
- Israel's government has extended the validity of work visas until Nov. 9, 2023, for all foreign nationals in the country whose visas will expire within the next month.
BAL Analysis: The situation in Israel continues to evolve and travel rules and procedures may change with little or no notice. U.S. citizens are encouraged to monitor State Department websites for updates. Employers looking to move employees out of Israel can contact BAL at GCITeam@bal.com for information about the options available to them. BAL will continue following the situation and will provide updates as information becomes available.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.