The State Department released the November Visa Bulletin Monday, showing no movement in key employment-based categories. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed it would use the Dates for Filing chart to determine employment-based filing eligibility for adjustment of status.
Dates for Filing for Employment-Based Preference Cases:
BAL Analysis:The lack of movement follows advancement across key categories in the October Visa Bulletin, the first of the 2024 fiscal year. USCIS has said that while it has "issued an unprecedented number of employment-based green cards" in the previous two fiscal years, the numerical limits for fiscal year 2024 will not be as high. The State Department has saidthat while advancement in cutoff dates could potentially occur throughout the current fiscal year, "actual date movements will be dependent on visa demand and issuance patterns throughout FY-2024." BAL will continue to provide updates on the Visa Bulletin as information becomes available.
