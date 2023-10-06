The State Department has opened registration for the Diversity Visa 2025 lottery.
Key Points:
- Registration began today, Oct. 4, at noon EDT, and closes Tuesday, Nov. 7, at noon EST.
- Applicants must register online by submitting the Diversity Visa entry form, which will be available on the State Department's e-DV website. Paper applications are not accepted.
- Entries are limited to one per person. Multiple entries will render the entrant ineligible.
- Lottery winners will be selected at random. Registrants will be given a confirmation number that they may use to check if they've been selected starting Saturday, May 4, 2024, on the e-DV website.
- This year, individuals born in the following countries are ineligible: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including mainland and Hong Kong born), Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Venezuela and Vietnam. Natives of Macau and Taiwan are eligible.
- The State Department's complete instructions are available here.
Additional Information: The State Department urges applicants not to wait until the final week to register because heavy demand may cause website delays. Individuals should also be aware of scams that frequently target DV lottery registrants. Individuals are reminded that the registration process is free and that the only way to enter the lottery and obtain lottery results is via the State Department's e-DV website.
