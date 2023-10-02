FIRM NEWS

Ron Klasko and Alison Li were both quoted in EB5 Investors Magazine articles for their expertise and knowledge of the EB-5 visa program.

IN THE NEWS

William A. Stock

Bill Stock was quoted in this New York Times article on his expertise on crime and deportation in immigration law.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron Klasko was quoted in this EB5 Investors Magazine article for his prior experience with government shutdowns.

William A. Stock | Sarah Holler

Bill Stock and Sarah Holler's article "How A Gov't Shutdown Would Affect Immigration Processing" was published in Law360.

Alison Li

Alison Li was quoted in this EB5 Investors Magazine article on the uncertainties that still remain about the filing requirements for form I-956G and its deadlines.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Elise A. Fialkowski

On September 28, Elise Fialkowski presented to the University of Penn in a PPA FNC and ISSS joint presentation entitled Transition to a Green Card Workshop.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko | Alison Li

On October 4, Ron and Alison will speak in this EB5AN event on Regional Center Compliance Update on Form I-956g FY 2023.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

DHS Announces Plans to Add Israel to the List of Designated Countries for the Visa Waiver Program

In this client alert, Sarah Holler informs us of the Department of Homeland Security's recent announcement of its intent to add Israel as a Visa Waiver Program designated country.

How a Gov't Shutdown Would Affect Immigration Processing

In this article, Bill Stock and Sarah Holler address government shutdown speculations and cover how the shutdown would affect government agencies.

Department of Homeland Security Proposal to Amend Regulations Governing H-1B Workers and F-1 Students Under Review

In this client alert, Bill Stock addresses the DHS proposed rule to amend H-1B requirements for H-1B specialty occupation workers and F-1 students with timely filed H-1B Cap subject petitions.

Expected Effect of Government Shutdown on the U.S. Immigration System

In this client alert, Bill Stock informs us of recent news reports that Republicans and Democrats might not reach an agreement on a "Continuing Resolution," ending in a government shutdown.

Educating International Students on Work Options in the United States

In this article, Natalia Gouz takes a dive into international students' education on work options and visa types in the United States.

