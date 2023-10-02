On September 8, 2023, the U.S. Department of State's (DOS) Bureau of Consular Affairs announced it is developing and testing a digital visa authorization (DVA) capability instead of the traditional process of printed visas placed in applicants' passports. The U.S. Embassy in Dublin is conducting proof of concept testing with a small number of K-1 visas. If successful, DOS plans to expand the DVA to other visa classifications and other posts abroad. There was no timeline indicated in this announcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Document Validation program will notify airlines digitally when a traveler has valid travel credentials, including a DVA. DOS will provide more information and updates as they become available.

Travel.state.gov Visa News, U.S. Department of State (September 8, 2023)

