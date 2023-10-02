U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on September 12, 2023, that it is updating the USCIS Policy Manual to clarify the types of evidence the agency will evaluate to determine eligibility for extraordinary ability and outstanding professor or researcher EB-1 immigrant visa classifications.

An extraordinary ability EB-1 immigrant visa classification does not require a job offer, and it is filed by a person who has extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, which has been demonstrated by sustained national or international acclaim, and whose achievements have been recognized in the field through extensive documentation.

An outstanding professor or researcher EB-1 immigrant visa classification is filed by a U.S. employer on behalf of a professor or researcher who is internationally recognized as outstanding in a specific academic area to work in a tenured or tenure-track position or a comparable position to conduct research.

USCIS explained that the new clarifying guidance enumerates and describes the evidence, or qualified comparable evidence, that meets the relevant evidentiary criteria for these petitions. Additionally, USCIS clarified the totality of the circumstances approach used by officers to evaluate the relevant evidentiary criteria, as well as outlined a list of positive factors that officers should consider when adjudicating these matters. While the examples of relevant evidence and factors have a focus on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields, USCIS states that the list of examples is non-exhaustive and that while the listed factors are more relevant to STEM fields, the guidance applies to all extraordinary ability persons and outstanding professors or researchers.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.