The Biden administration announced Wednesday that Israel has been designated into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program.

Key Points:

By Nov. 30, the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization will be updated to allow nationals of Israel to apply to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a U.S. visa.

ESTA registration is generally valid for two years or upon expiration of the traveler's passport, whichever happens first.

Travelers with a valid B-1 or B-2 visa may continue to use their visa when traveling to the United States.

Additional Information: Israel has worked for years to obtain entry into the U.S. VWP, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement today celebrating the designation. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Israel "put forth a significant whole-of-government effort to meet all program requirements, including passing multiple new laws, establishing information sharing systems, and implementing new entry procedures for all U.S. citizens." Israel will be the 41st member of the VWP. Following updates in Israel's travel policies, all U.S. citizens may request entry to Israel for up to 90 days for business, tourism or transit without obtaining a visa.

