On September 21, 2023, the Indian government suspended the processing of visa applications in Canada. The Indian embassy in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver outsource visa operations to BLS International, a third-party provider of consular support services for diplomatic missions around the globe. According to a message posted on the BLS website, the suspension of Indian visa operations in Canada is "[d]ue to operational reasons" and is effective until further notice. Media reports have indicated the suspension of visa services is the result of a recent developments in the bilateral relationship between India and Canada. Although new visas are not presently being issued, Canadians in India may remain in the country under valid visas, which may be eligible for extension from within India.

