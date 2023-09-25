Pryor Cashman Partner Kimberly Grant, a member of the Immigration Group, spoke with SHRM about the challenges facing U.S. employers seeking H-1B visas and how to maximize other U.S. visa options when employing workers outside the United States.

In "Limited Visa Options Make Offshoring Attractive for Some Employers," Kimberly notes that employers are exploring their options:

As the H-1B cap in the U.S. becomes increasingly competitive, savvy employers will consider the full menu of options, including hiring talent outside the U.S. in a manner that could pave the way for an intracompany transfer down the road, said Kimberly Grant, a lawyer with Pryor Cashman in New York City.

