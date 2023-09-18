The U.S. State Department released the October Visa Bulletin, showing advancement in key employment-based categories next month, the first of the new fiscal year. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed it will use the Dates for Filing chart to determine employment-based filing eligibility for adjustment of status.

Taking into account the change from Final Action Date to Dates for Filing for October, movement in key categories will be as follows:

EB-1

China EB-1 will advance 6 months to Aug. 1, 2022.

India EB-1 will advance 7½ years to July 1, 2019.

All other countries under EB-1 will become current.

EB-2

China EB-2 will advance almost 6 months to Jan. 1, 2020.

India EB-2 will advance almost 1½ years to May 15, 2012.

All other countries under EB-2 will advance 6 months to Jan. 1, 2023.

EB-3

China EB-3 will advance 1 year to Sept. 1, 2020.

India EB-3 will advance more than 3½ years to Aug. 1, 2012.

The Philippines EB-3 will advance more than 2½ years to Jan. 1, 2023.

All other countries under EB-3 will advance nearly 3 years to Feb. 1, 2023.

Dates for Filing for Employment-Based Preference Cases:

Preference All Other Countries China India Mexico Philippines EB-1 Current Aug. 1, 2022 July 1, 2019 Current Current EB-2 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 1, 2020 May 15, 2012 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 1, 2023 EB-3 Feb. 1, 2023 Sept. 1, 2020 Aug. 1, 2012 Feb. 1, 2023 Jan. 1, 2023



BAL Analysis: Final Action Dates advanced across most employment-based categories, reflecting new visa numbers available for the 2024 fiscal year. The State Department said advancements in cutoff dates "reflect an intention to keep visa issuance within quarterly limits" under federal immigration law, with advancement potentially continuing to occur throughout the fiscal year. The department stressed that "actual date movements will be dependent on visa demand and issuance patterns throughout FY-2024."

USCIS released information saying that while the government issued "an unprecedented number of employment-based green cards" in the previous two fiscal years, the numerical limits for fiscal year 2024 would not be as high. The agency said it is working to provide as much "flexibility, predictability, and dignity as possible," including taking steps to help individuals who will be waiting for an "immediately available" immigrant visa number for a lengthy amount of time. BAL will continue to provide updates on the Visa Bulletin as information becomes available.

