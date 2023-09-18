Pryor Cashman client Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the U.S., is launching its inaugural season on September 15, 2023, in Daytona, FL.

The firm's renowned Immigration Group is assisting the league, which features elite players from around the world, with securing visas for players and coaches. The league's eight teams will compete in cities across the United States.

The league says of the 2023 season:

MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Learn more about MLTT's big first season and how you can watch competitions live using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.