United States:
Navigating The H-1B Visa Process: Common Pitfalls And Considerations (Podcast)
07 September 2023
Littler Mendelson
This podcast episode is dedicated to unraveling the complexities
of filing an H-1B petition and remaining compliant following an
approval.
The H-1B visa program is known for its competitiveness,
intricate regulations, and fact-specific nature. Whether you're
an employer looking to hire and maintain foreign talent or an H-1B
applicant, our podcast explores the common pitfalls and crucial
considerations you need to be aware of regarding the H-1B
process.
Littler's immigration attorneys guide you through the H-1B
process, helping to ensure a smoother experience. Tune in for
valuable insights and practical tips to help you navigate the world
of H-1B visas with confidence.
