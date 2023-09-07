This podcast episode is dedicated to unraveling the complexities of filing an H-1B petition and remaining compliant following an approval.

The H-1B visa program is known for its competitiveness, intricate regulations, and fact-specific nature. Whether you're an employer looking to hire and maintain foreign talent or an H-1B applicant, our podcast explores the common pitfalls and crucial considerations you need to be aware of regarding the H-1B process.

Littler's immigration attorneys guide you through the H-1B process, helping to ensure a smoother experience. Tune in for valuable insights and practical tips to help you navigate the world of H-1B visas with confidence.

