Klasko Immigration Law Partners is pleased to announce that Ron Klasko, Bill Stock, and Elise Fialkowski have been selected for the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in immigration law. Natalia Gouz, Michele Madera, Maria Mihaylova, Anu Nair, and Karuna Simbeck have been recognized in the 2024 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®. Congratulations to you all!





RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Anu Nair

On August 19, Anu spoke at this Golden Gate Global Webinar event on current trends in the EB-5 program.

H. Ronald Klasko | Alison Li

On August 22, Ron and Alison spoke in this EB5AN event on Calculating EB-5 Job Creation With Bridge Financing: Why Advanced Construction & Significant Expenditures Lower Green Card Risk.





UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Elise A. Fialkowski

On September 28, Elise Fialkowski will be presenting to the University of Penn in a PPA FNC and ISSS joint presentation entitled Transition to a Green Card Workshop.





RANKINGS/AWARDS

H. Ronald Klasko | William A. Stock | Elise A. Fialkowski

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Canada's Tech Talent Strategy: A Creative Option For U.S. Employers?

In this blog, Sarah Holler provides an overview of Canada's Tech Talent Strategy for highly skilled workers and how Klasko can help.

How To Evaluate Immigration Risk For EB-5 Projects: Impact Of I-956f Approval

In this blog, Klasko partner Ron Klasko and EB5AN partner Sam Silverman unpack what Form I-956F is, the impact and risk of I-956F, and evaluate the risk of EB-5 investment projects.

We Should All Just Go To Canada!

In this article, Maria Mihaylova compares the U.S. visa program to Canada's Express Entry program and informs of recent trends of global talent and U.S. employers considering migration to Canada





FIRM FEATURE

