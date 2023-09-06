The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has issued Round 4 of its frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the Labor Condition Application (LCA/ETA Form 9035/9035E) for the H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3 visa programs.

Also, as of August 24, 2023, OFLC has rescinded in full all COVID-19 FAQs, which includes Round 1 (published March 20, 2020); Round 2 (published April 1, 2020); Round 3 (published April 9, 2020); and Round 4 (published June 3, 2020). The processing centers have resumed normal operations. All other FAQs not related to COVID-19 remain in full effect, OFLC said.

