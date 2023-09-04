A multiyear decline in foreign-student enrollment in American colleges and universities appears to be ending.

Key Points:

According to the U.S. State Department, 411,131 F-1 visas for foreign students were issued in Fiscal Year 2022 , compared with 364,204 in 2019, the most recent non-pandemic year. The FY 2022 total was also the highest number since FY 2016, when 471,728 F-1 visas were issued.

The government expects the numbers this year to continue increasing.

Most of the increase in 2022 - 70% - was driven by visas issued to Asian students. Of these 274,880 visas, 115,115 went to Indian students.

The increase is occurring despite rising rejection rates of F-1 applicants. In all, the U.S. State Department rejected 35% of all F-1 applicants in 2022, a sharp increase from previous years.

In May, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement terminated COVID-era guidance that allowed F and M students to count more online classes than normal toward a full course of study. The long-term impact of this change on enrollment trends is not known at this point.

Background: The United States recorded its high-water mark of 644,253 F-1 visa issuances for foreign students in 2015, then saw the numbers decline steadily for the next four years, reaching 364,204 in 2019. In 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused issuances to plummet to 111,387. In 2021, the 357,839 F-1 issuances nearly reached pre-pandemic levels, and they've been increasing ever since.

BAL Analysis: There is intense global competition to attract young minds who will shape future talent pools. The increasing numbers are good news for American employers because they represent a talent pipeline of educated, diverse, skilled workers already acclimated to American life and equipped to join the U.S. workforce, especially in STEM fields.

