On August 3, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) replaced the endorsed Form I-129S for L-1 blanket petitions with an I-129S approval notice that will now serve as the endorsement.

Quick Hits

USCIS will no longer provide a stamped Form I-129S when an L-1 filed under a previously approved blanket L petition is approved.

USCIS will now issue an I-129S approval notice.

The I-129S approval notice can be used to apply for a visa and enter the United States.

Prior to this change, when Form I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker) and Form I-129S (Nonimmigrant Petition Based on Blanket L Petition) were filed concurrently under a previously approved blanket L petition with USCIS, the agency would issue an I-129 approval notice as well as a stamped Form I-129S. The beneficiary would use the stamped Form I-129S to obtain a visa stamp and for entry to the United States after international travel.

USCIS will continue to issue an approval notice specific to Form I-129. In lieu of a stamped Form I-129S, USCIS will now issue a separate I-129S approval notice, which will serve as the endorsement. The I-129S approval notice can be used for visa application and entry to the United States, as it serves as evidence that "the beneficiary is eligible for L-1 status based on an approved blanket L petition and constitutes an endorsement of Form I-129S." USCIS confirmed the agency implemented this change to provide petitioners with "quicker, more organized, and more secure processing of Form I-129S, by eliminating the need for USCIS to print, stamp, sign, and annotate the paper form."

The U.S. Department of State has not announced any changes to procedures for L-1 visa applications based on a previously approved L blanket petition. U.S. embassies and consulates will continue to issue endorsed Forms I-129S after visa application interviews. The change in the I-129S endorsement process is specific only to blanket L-1 petitions filed with USCIS.

