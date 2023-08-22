ARTICLE

This video covers various U.S. visa options for tech professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, including employment-based visas and the best visa options for starting your own company.

Veteran Silicon Valley immigration attorney Chad Graham discusses:

Visas for exploring business and employment opportunities in the United States 2 Visas for employment and investment, such as the E, H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and the advantages and disadvantages of each An overview of the paths to permanent residence, including employment, family and investment Common obstacles to obtaining a visa and how to overcome these obstacles Investor visa options, including the E-2 and the International Entrepreneur Parole program (IEP), and more!

