This video covers various U.S. visa options for tech professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, including employment-based visas and the best visa options for starting your own company.
Veteran Silicon Valley immigration attorney Chad Graham discusses:
- Visas for exploring business and employment opportunities in the United States 2
- Visas for employment and investment, such as the E, H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and the advantages and disadvantages of each
- An overview of the paths to permanent residence, including employment, family and investment
- Common obstacles to obtaining a visa and how to overcome these obstacles
- Investor visa options, including the E-2 and the International Entrepreneur Parole program (IEP), and more!
