U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it will reopen its field office in Havana, Cuba.

Key Points:

The Havana field office will focus on U.S. immigration casework, offering interviews and processing pending Cuban Family Reunification Parole cases and Form I-730, Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition.

The office will provide other limited services as well, including refugee processing and conducting biometrics collection for U visa petitions.

Services at the office will be available only by appointment.

Additional Information: A reopening date has yet to be announced, but the USCIS International Immigration Offices page will post updates in the coming weeks.

