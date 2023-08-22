U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it will reopen its field office in Havana, Cuba.
Key Points:
- The Havana field office will focus on U.S. immigration casework, offering interviews and processing pending Cuban Family Reunification Parole cases and Form I-730, Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition.
- The office will provide other limited services as well, including refugee processing and conducting biometrics collection for U visa petitions.
- Services at the office will be available only by appointment.
Additional Information: A reopening date has yet to be announced, but the USCIS International Immigration Offices page will post updates in the coming weeks.
