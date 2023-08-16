U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on July 27, 2023, that it will soon select, using a random process, additional registrations from previously submitted electronic registrations for the fiscal year 2024 H-1B cap.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced it will allow alternative documentation inspection procedures for employers enrolled and in good standing in the E-Verify program, starting on Aug. 1, 2023.
