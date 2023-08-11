Pryor Cashman worked with client Renegade Nation, run by renowned musician Steven Van Zandt, to secure immigration approvals allowing Oslo-based band the Cocktail Slippers to tour in the United States.

The all-female Norwegian rock band had booked a US tour that was set to begin in November, but was facing visa issues that threatened to interfere with the shows promoting their most recent album on Wicked Cool Records, Shout It Out Loud!

Pryor Cashman Partners Avram Morell and Robert deBrauwere and Associate Meghan Lenahan worked with Van Zandt's label and the band. "We managed to quickly get a special P visa petition approved in just five days to allow the whole band to participate in the tour," Avi said. "The firm is happy to play a role in bringing this music to the US and to grow the careers of these musicians."

