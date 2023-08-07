U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on July 18, 2023, that it is updating its visa availability approach for managing the inventory of Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Alien Investor.

The new approach involves grouping petitions with filing dates on or before November 30, 2019, by new commercial enterprise within the queue of petitions where the project has been reviewed and a visa is available or soon will become available. USCIS said that assigning multiple petitions associated with the same new commercial enterprise to the same adjudicator(s) will allow them to process such petitions more efficiently and reduce backlogs.

USCIS said this new approach is "effective July 2023."

Details:

