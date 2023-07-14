The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for July notes that due to high demand, retrogressions have been necessary for the employment-based third preference (EB-3) category for India, Mexico, Philippines, and Rest of World. The Rest of World, Mexico, and Philippines EB-3 final action dates have retrogressed to 01FEB22. EB-3 applicants from India are subject to a final action date of 01JAN09.

Details:

Dept. of State Visa Bulletin (July 2023). https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2023/visa-bulletin-for-july-2023.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.