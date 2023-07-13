U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated policy guidance regarding the nonimmigrant exchange visitor (J) visa classification, including USCIS's role in the adjudication of waivers of the two-year foreign residence requirement and change-of-status requests. The guidance:

Provides general information about the exchange visitor (J) visa classification and explains USCIS's role in adjudicating change-of-status requests and applications for employment authorization for J-2 family members.

Explains the INA § 212(e) foreign residence requirement and provides information about USCIS's adjudication of available waivers, including for foreign medical graduates.

Details:

USCIS Policy Alert, PA-2023-17 (June 8, 2023). https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/policy-manual-updates/20230608-ExchangeVisitors.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.