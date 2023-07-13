U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated policy guidance regarding the nonimmigrant exchange visitor (J) visa classification, including USCIS's role in the adjudication of waivers of the two-year foreign residence requirement and change-of-status requests. The guidance:

  • Provides general information about the exchange visitor (J) visa classification and explains USCIS's role in adjudicating change-of-status requests and applications for employment authorization for J-2 family members.
  • Explains the INA § 212(e) foreign residence requirement and provides information about USCIS's adjudication of available waivers, including for foreign medical graduates.

Details:

