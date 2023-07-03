In this podcast, Brian Bumgardner and Matt Groban walk us through a variety of critical immigration-related issues to consider when approaching mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Our speakers specifically focus on the impacts of corporate restructuring activity on the Form I-9 requirement, as well as common employment-based temporary work visas and the permanent residency (i.e., green card) process.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

