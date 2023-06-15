To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this weeks installment of the Week in Immigration with Graham
Adair we will discuss the Visa Bulletin, the recent meeting between
Charlie Oppenheim and Stewart Anderson, and the increase in asylum
seeker interviews.
The Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") announced on May 4, 2023 a planned end to the COVID-19 remote I-9 flexibility. The flexibility ends on July 31 and prior pandemic I-9s must be remediated by Aug 30, 2023.