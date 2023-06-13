FIRM NEWS

Our 2023 Klasko Webinar Series has begun! Visit our website for more information and to register for our webinar series. Visit here!





RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William A. Stock

On May 19th, Bill Stock spoke at the AILA Religious Workers Interest Group and discussed creative options for pastors, rabbis, imams, and other religious workers in light of a recent policy change creating severe immigrant visa backlogs for the EB-4 visa category into which religious worker immigrants fall.

H. Ronald Klasko | Danial B. Lundy

On May 21st, Ron and Dan spoke at the 2023 IIUSA EB-5 Industry Forum on the panel entitled EB-5 in the Courts: A Look at Current & Recent Litigation.

Elise A. Fialkowski | Maria M. Mihaylova | Lana Spaic

Elise, Maria, and Lana were the first to present in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series. They discussed the latest corporate immigration updates on the effects of a recession for non-immigrant workers, processing times, current F-1 trends, consular updates, and more. View the webinar recording here.

Elise A. Fialkowski

On May 30th, Elise presented at the 2023 NAFSA Annual Conference & Expo on a panel entitled Hot Topics in Advanced Employment-Based Immigration.





UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Andrew J. Zeltner | Carolina Regales | Romina Gomez

On June 6th, Drew, Carolina, and Romina will be speaking in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled What now? Post H-1B lottery Alternatives. Register here!

Anu Nair | Allie K. Dempsey | Nigel D. James

On June 8th, Anu, Allie, and Nigel will be speaking in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled No Employer? No Problem: Self-Sponsored Options for the Extraordinary. Register here!

H. Ronald Klasko | Daniel B. Lundy | Alison Li

On June 13th, Ron, Dan, and Alison Li will be speaking in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event discussing EB-5 Regional Centers. Register here!

William A. Stock | Michele G. Madera | Natalia Gouz | Romina Gomez

On June 14th Bill, Michele, Natalia, and Romina will be speaking in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event on a panel titled Summer Sizzler: PERM Hot Topics. Register here!

Anu Nair | Karuna C. Simbeck | Alison Li

On June 15th, Anu, Karuna, and Ali will be speaking in the 2023 Klasko Webinar Series event discussing EB-5 Investors. Register here!

William A. Stock

Bill will be speaking at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Future Proofing Your Practice before It's Too Late.

Elise A. Fialkowski

Elise will be speaking at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Workshop: Deep Dive into Responding to L-1 RFEs.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be speaking at the 2023 AILA Annual Conference on Immigration Law on the panel entitled Putting on the Gloves: Preparing for Federal District Court Litigation.





RANKINGS/AWARDS

H. Ronald Klasko | William A. Stock

Ron Klasko and Bill Stock were listed in the 2023 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers.

H. Ronald Klasko | William A. Stock | Elise A. Fialkowski | Michele G. Madera

Ron Klasko, Bill Stock, Elise Fialkowski, and Michele Madera were listed in the 2023 Who's Who Legal Corporate Immigration Legal Marketplace Analysis.





ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Annual EB-5 Integrity Fund Fee Due

In this client alert, Daniel Lundy warned the final date for existing regional centers to pay the EB-5 Integrity Fund fee was May 31, 2023.

PERM Program Changes: Well-Intended But Potential For Problems

In this article, Grace Waweru explains the new PERM form (ETA 9089) and other changes announced by the Department of Labor.

DHS Announces End Of Covid 19 I-9 Flexibilities

In this client alert, Candace Hill provides information on the DHS announcement on May 5, 2023, that the temporary I-9 flexibilities from the COVID-19 pandemic will end on July 31, 2023.





FIRM FEATURE

Meet our attorneys! Head over to our Instagram to learn more about our Klasko attorneys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.