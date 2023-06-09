U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a broadcast message to all Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) users to remind them about updated visa issuance guidance and a fee increase.

The message notes that in February 2023, the Department of State (DOS) provided updated guidance that consular officers can now issue an F or M student visa up to 365 days before an international student's program start date. The message notes that students can only enter the United States 30 days before the program start date listed on their Form I-20: "Students who attempt to enter the United States more than 30 days before their program start date may be found inadmissible by U.S. Customs and Border Protection." The message includes details on what students and school officials should confirm before a student arrives at a U.S. port of entry.

The message also reminded SEVIS users that the fee for student and exchange visitor visas would increase from $160 to $185 on May 30, 2023, but a separate rule from the Department of State delayed implementation of this fee increase to June 17, 2023.

