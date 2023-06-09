The Department of State (DOS) is delaying until June 17, 2023, the effective date of its rule raising consular fees for most nonimmigrant visas and special visas, published on March 28, 2023. DOS said this was to "provide for a 60-day delay in the effective date after receipt of the final rule in the Congress."

Under the final rule, most consular service fees will be raised, although the fee increases are smaller than those proposed in the notice of proposed rulemaking due to revised projections for fiscal year (FY) 2022-2024 demand, DOS said.

Below are the adjustments that DOS will implement under the final rule:

The application processing fee for non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas (NIVs) (except the E category) will increase from $160 to $185.

The application processing fee for H, L, O, P, Q, and R category NIVs will increase from $190 to $205.

The processing fee for Border Crossing Cards for Mexican citizens aged 15 and over will increase from $160 to $185.

The fee for E category NIVs will increase from $205 to $315.

The fee for the exchange visitor waiver of the two-year residency requirement will stay at $120, instead of the proposed $510.

Details:

DOS final rule, delay of the effective date, 88 Fed. Reg. 34084 (May 26, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-05-26/pdf/2023-11420.pdf

DOS final rule, 88 Fed. Reg. 18243 (Mar. 28, 2023). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-28/pdf/2023-06290.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.