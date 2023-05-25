To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this week's installment of the Week in Immigration with
Graham Adair we talk through the continued delays with the PERM
labor certification process, the possibility of state sponsored
work visas, and returning business travel back to pre-pandemic
levels.
The U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) recently announced that it will be releasing a new PERM application and that the new application will be filed in its FLAG system.