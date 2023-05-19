The White House recently announced that beginning May 12, 2023, the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for entry to the United States will no longer apply to nonimmigrant international air travelers. In addition, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would end the COVID-19 vaccination requirements as of May 12, 2023 for non-U.S. travelers arriving via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to the United States. Thus, as of May 12, 2023, the U.S. will no longer require nonimmigrants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S. by land, air, or sea. This timing coincides with the recently announced end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11, 2023.

Until May 12, 2023, however, nonimmigrants must continue to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry to the United States. This announcement does not impact the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for medical exams (Form I-693) in connection to applications for adjustment of status or immigrant visas. As of now, the COVID-19 vaccination will still be a required vaccine when applying for permanent residence.

