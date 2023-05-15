The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for May 2023 includes a variety of updates:
- Retrogression is likely in the final action dates for China and India in EB-1 visa number availability in the coming months.
- EB-2 final action dates for the Rest of World, Mexico, and Philippines categories have retrogressed further to 15FEB22 due to higher-than-expected demand, following retrogression in April.
- The India EB-2 and EB-5 final action dates will retrogress "as early as next month" to keep visa issuances within their annual per-country limits. "Every effort will be made in October to return the final action dates to at least the final action dates announced for April," the bulletin says.
- The EB-3 final action date of 01JUN22 is effective in May for the Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines.
- "[F]urther corrective action" is likely in the final action dates for the EB-3 "Other Workers" category for the Rest of World, Mexico, and the Philippines in the coming months.
Details:
- Dept. of State Visa Bulletin for May 2023. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2023/visa-bulletin-for-may-2023.html
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.